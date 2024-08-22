Eraaya Lifespaces remits further USD 37 million for acquisition of Ebix Inc.

Eraaya Lifespaces announced that the consortium led by Eraaya has further remitted US$ 37 Million (Rs 310.80 crore approx) towards the acquisition of Ebix Inc. Eraaya successfully completed the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on the 14 August 2024 raising about Rs 248.50 crore. The company has moved to raise the remaining required capital through issuing additional securities, convertible bonds, and other financial instruments in the international market.

