Axis Bank allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 1,23,160 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on August 22, 2024 pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 618,36,31,528(309,18,15,764 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,18,38,77,848 (309,19,38,924 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

