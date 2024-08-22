Megasoft Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Atam Valves Ltd and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 August 2024.

Megasoft Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 58.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24738 shares in the past one month.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd crashed 5.95% to Rs 1429.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15826 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd tumbled 5.66% to Rs 130.33. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 127.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 220.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Atam Valves Ltd fell 5.42% to Rs 168.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11393 shares in the past one month.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 959.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

