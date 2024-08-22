Volumes jump at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 75.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.33 lakh shares Elgi Equipments Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 75.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.94% to Rs.600.00. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 30.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.57% to Rs.662.35. Volumes stood at 91386 shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd registered volume of 62.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.98% to Rs.1,028.75. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd notched up volume of 120.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.26% to Rs.811.00. Volumes stood at 10.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd recorded volume of 283.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.39% to Rs.584.70. Volumes stood at 198.35 lakh shares in the last session.

