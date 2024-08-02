ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.55% to Rs 715.59 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 12.31% to Rs 83.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.55% to Rs 715.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 460.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.715.59460.0334.9336.90191.26153.38115.32112.4983.1894.86

