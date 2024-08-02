Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2024 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 55.55% to Rs 715.59 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 12.31% to Rs 83.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.55% to Rs 715.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 460.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales715.59460.03 56 OPM %34.9336.90 -PBDT191.26153.38 25 PBT115.32112.49 3 NP83.1894.86 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv until Aug 8 due to Israel-Palestine crisis

Hindustan Zinc Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 2,345 cr

Firstcry IPO to open on August 6; Here's all you need to know about issue

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 950 pts, Nifty tests 24,700; Newage shares, HDFC Bank buck trend

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story