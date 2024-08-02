Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 485.19% in the June 2024 quarter

T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 485.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.97% to Rs 311.79 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network rose 485.19% to Rs 51.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 311.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 222.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales311.79222.75 40 OPM %22.266.03 -PBDT78.3122.21 253 PBT68.9612.02 474 NP51.388.78 485

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv until Aug 8 due to Israel-Palestine crisis

Hindustan Zinc Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 2,345 cr

Firstcry IPO to open on August 6; Here's all you need to know about issue

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 950 pts, Nifty tests 24,700; Newage shares, HDFC Bank buck trend

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story