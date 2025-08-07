Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit declines 85.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 89.23% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Escorp Asset Management declined 85.34% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 89.23% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.595.4889.8397.990.875.670.875.670.734.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News