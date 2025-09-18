Escorts Kubota gains after launching new machine for Punjab and Haryana fields

Escorts Kubota added 2.76% to Rs 3,759.60 after the company introduced 'PRO588i-G', a new combine harvester under the Kubota brand in Punjab and Haryana.The new harvester cuts the crops stalk near its base (unlike conventional full-feed harvesters), reaping the full length of straw which can be collected and reused - the long straw becoming a potential source of additional income, having utility as cattle feed and in biomass plants.
The new combine harvester has a special threshing mechanism that significantly reduces the breakage of the fragile long grain of the Basmati rice during threshing, a recurring problem that farmers face with conventional harvesters.
Nikhil Nanda, chairman & managing director, Escorts Kubota, said, At Escorts Kubota, we are deeply committed to introduce innovations that can positively transform lives of Indias farmers. Our new Kubota combine harvester is a testament to the same. Its unique features, designed in Japan, not only offer more profit potential to our Annadatas but can also help address the menace of air pollution in North India.
Rajan Chugh, chief officer, Agri Solutions Business Division, said, PRO588i-G combine harvester significantly advances the harvesting technology in its class in the country. Escorts Kubota is a category leader in paddy crop applications, with world-class harvesters and rice transplanters. A new addition to this family of products will further cement our position.
Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 363.2% to Rs 1,397.11 crore despite a 2.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,500.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
