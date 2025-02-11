Volumes soar at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd recorded volume of 49279 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3939 shares

Elgi Equipments Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 February 2025.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd recorded volume of 49279 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3939 shares. The stock lost 3.67% to Rs.796.15. Volumes stood at 4602 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd witnessed volume of 49080 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6564 shares. The stock dropped 3.92% to Rs.526.00. Volumes stood at 2837 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 9574 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1516 shares. The stock lost 4.42% to Rs.4,872.50. Volumes stood at 1316 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd registered volume of 12878 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3759 shares. The stock slipped 3.86% to Rs.6,505.00. Volumes stood at 2578 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd recorded volume of 23769 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7662 shares. The stock gained 0.79% to Rs.2,490.20. Volumes stood at 12730 shares in the last session.

