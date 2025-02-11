Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹39,000 crore

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.64% GS 2027 for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore, (ii) 6.79% Government Security 2034 for a notified amount of ₹22,000 crore and (iii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of ₹10,000. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on February 14, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

