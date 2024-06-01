Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota sells 8,612 tractors in May'24

Escorts Kubota sells 8,612 tractors in May'24

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in May 2024 sold 8,612 tractors as against 9,167 tractors sold in May 2023.

Domestic tractor sales in May 2024 were at 8,232 tractors as against 8,704 tractors sold in May 2023. On ground sentiments are being influenced by a variety of factors, including ongoing elections, low reservoir water levels, heatwaves, and reduced haulage activities in certain regions of the country. However, with the forecast of a near to above-normal monsoon this year that is expected to be widespread across the nation, we anticipate an improvement in demand and industry performance post southwest monsoon.

Export tractor sales in May 2024 were at 380 tractors as against 463 tractors sold in May 2023.

