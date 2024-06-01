Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 340.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 382.48% to Rs 283.36 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International rose 340.64% to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 382.48% to Rs 283.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.28% to Rs 38.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 439.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

283.3658.73439.60371.4814.2214.9813.7714.2536.176.1053.2450.1735.875.8952.2849.4227.546.2538.1037.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News