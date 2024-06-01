Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 340.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 382.48% to Rs 283.36 croreNet profit of Panorama Studios International rose 340.64% to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 382.48% to Rs 283.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.28% to Rs 38.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 439.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News