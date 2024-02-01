Escorts Kubota tractors sales decline 7% in Jan'24

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in January 2024 sold 6,185 tractors as against 6,649 tractors sold in January 2023.

Domestic tractor sales in January 2024 were at 5,817 tractors as against 6,235 tractors sold in January 2023. The delay in Rabi sowing and lower water reservoir levels especially in Central and Southern regions, has negatively impacted rural sentiments and affected tractor sales in the current month. However, with overall improved Rabi sowing and as we move towards harvest season, we anticipate demand momentum to improve in the upcoming months.

Export tractor sales in January 2024 were at 368 as against 414 tractors sold in January 2023.

