Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 34.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 12.91% to Rs 34.55 crore

Net profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 34.35% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.5530.60 13 OPM %11.6919.90 -PBDT4.576.16 -26 PBT3.234.83 -33 NP2.373.61 -34

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

