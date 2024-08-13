Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 13.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers rose 13.25% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.577.9429.0624.432.161.461.171.020.940.83

