Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 13.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers rose 13.25% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.577.94 -5 OPM %29.0624.43 -PBDT2.161.46 48 PBT1.171.02 15 NP0.940.83 13

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

