Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 496.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 62.28% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 496.30% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 62.28% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.4514.45 -62 OPM %0.371.94 -PBDT1.650.39 323 PBT1.640.38 332 NP1.610.27 496

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

