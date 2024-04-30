Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 196.67% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net loss of Oxford Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 196.67% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 983.33% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.890.30 197 3.250.30 983 OPM %-1.126.67 -2.77-23.33 - PBDT-0.010.02 PL 0.09-0.07 LP PBT-0.010.02 PL 0.09-0.07 LP NP-0.010.02 PL 0.09-0.07 LP

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

