Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essex Marine commences own integrated cold chain logistics operations

Essex Marine commences own integrated cold chain logistics operations

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Essex Marine had been operating its cold storage facility under the brand DE SENS COLDSTORE on a rental basis to various frozen product companies, wherein cold chain logistics requirements were serviced through third-party logistics providers. Now, company has commenced integrated cold chain logistics operations under the same brand, marking a strategic transition from a rental-based cold storage model to a fully integrated, end-to-end cold chain solutions platform.

As part of the initial phase of implementation:

The company proposes to lease four refrigerated vehicles, and Purchase one 12-ton refrigerated truck

The company also proposes to expand its cold chain logistics operations into the North-Eastern region of India, commencing with Siliguri, followed by Guwahati, thereby strengthening its regional distribution footprint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Intellect secures deal with a leading Indian financial services group

Japanese yen stabilizes near 155.6 on policy caution signals

Acuite Ratings upgrades ratings of Permanent Magnets to 'BBB/A3+'

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story