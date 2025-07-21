Eternal's Q1 PAT tumbles 90% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Eternal reported a 90.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore despite a 70.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 7,167crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 63.18% to Rs 88 crore from Rs 239 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net order value (NOV) of the companys B2C businesses grew 55% YoY to Rs 20,183 crore in Q1FY26. The companys B2B business Hyperpures revenue grew 89% YoY. It expects de-growth in this business in the next few quarters.

In food delivery business, adjusted revenue jumped 10% YoY to Rs 2,657 crore during the quarter while adjusted EBITDA surged 138% to Rs 451 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 313 crore in Q1 FY25.

NOV jumped 13% YoY to Rs 8,967 crore in Q1 FY26. Average monthly transacting customers increased 12.81% to 22.9 million in Q1 FY26 as against 20.3 million in Q1 FY25. Adjusted revenue from quick commerce surged 155% to Rs 2,400 crore during the quarter from Rs 942 crore in Q1 FY25. NOV grew 127% YoY driven by a 123% YoY growth in average monthly transacting customers (MTC) from 7.6 million to 16.9 million over the past year. Average order value stood at Rs 669 in Q1 FY26, up 7.06% compared with Rs 625 in Q1 FY25. The company added 243 net new stores this quarter, taking store count to 1,544 stores by the end of the quarter. The company remains on track to reach 2,000 stores by Dec 2025

In going out business, like-for-like numbers (excluding the impact of the acquired business) in Q3FY25, Q4FY25 and Q1FY26 for (a) GOV growth are 119% YoY, 45% YoY and 37% YoY respectively, (b) NOV growth are 120% YoY, 49% YoY and 35% YoY respectively, and (c) Revenue growth are 136% YoY, 49% YoY and 52% YoY respectively. Of the Rs 370 crore capex incurred in Q1FY26, around Rs 310 crore was on account of the expansion of our quick commerce store and warehouse network (the Rs 310 crore figure seems high in the context of the 243 net new stores added since it also includes certain payouts for expansion executed in the previous quarter). The balance Rs 60 crore of capex was incurred largely towards investments in Bistro kitchens and for the usual IT hardware and other requirements across our businesses, the company stated in regulatory filing.