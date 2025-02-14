Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 64.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Sales decline 5.44% to Rs 63.33 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 64.33% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 63.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 66.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales63.3366.97 -5 OPM %22.5637.93 -PBDT10.7324.18 -56 PBT8.7022.46 -61 NP5.8016.26 -64

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

