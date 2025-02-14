Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 64.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.44% to Rs 63.33 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 64.33% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 63.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 66.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.63.3366.9722.5637.9310.7324.188.7022.465.8016.26

