Steadfast Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Steadfast Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %-137.50-285.71 -PBDT0.01-0.20 LP PBT-0.01-0.22 95 NP-0.01-0.22 95

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

