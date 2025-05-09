Ethos consolidated net profit rises 8.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 311.32 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 8.18% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 311.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.61% to Rs 96.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 1251.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 998.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

311.32252.521251.63998.9914.8614.2515.0415.1947.0840.46193.07159.9930.1527.74130.07111.3122.7521.0396.2983.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News