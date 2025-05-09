Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ethos consolidated net profit rises 8.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Ethos consolidated net profit rises 8.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 311.32 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 8.18% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 311.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.61% to Rs 96.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 1251.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 998.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales311.32252.52 23 1251.63998.99 25 OPM %14.8614.25 -15.0415.19 - PBDT47.0840.46 16 193.07159.99 21 PBT30.1527.74 9 130.07111.31 17 NP22.7521.03 8 96.2983.29 16

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

