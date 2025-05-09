Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 73.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 81.93 crore

Net profit of Hester Biosciences declined 73.94% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 81.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.53% to Rs 27.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 311.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

