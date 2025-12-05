EU Carbon Tax Threatens India's Steel Exports to Europe, Mills Shift Focus to Africa and Middle East

India's steel exports to Europe are expected to fall once the European Union's carbon tax takes effect next month, prompting mills to seek alternative buyers in Africa and the Middle East.

Imports of steel into the European Economic Area will face a carbon tax under the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) starting on January 1. The decarbonisation-oriented levy will also apply to cement, electricity, fertilisers and other products.

Mills in India, the world's second-largest crude steel producer after China, ship roughly two-thirds of their exports to Europe. Most of India's steel is produced in blast furnaces, which generate higher emissions. further expansion of blast furnace capacity is a concern. Additional planned capacity could add about 680 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide-equivalent emissions from the sector, according to Global Energy Monitor, a U.S.-based research group.