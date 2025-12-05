Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies announces collaboration with The University of Western Australia

HCL Technologies announces collaboration with The University of Western Australia

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
To co-develop globally accessible micro-credential programs in AI and cybersecurity

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and The University of Western Australia (UWA) have announced a collaboration to co develop globally accessible micro-credential programs in AI and cybersecurity, marking the first global micro-credential initiative under UWA's Enterprise Education ecosystem.

These short-form, stackable learning programs are designed to meet the growing global demand for advanced digital skills. Combining UWA's academic strength with HCLTech's industry expertise, the programs will offer hands-on, project-based learning in areas including machine learning, natural language processing, ethical hacking and coding.

The programs will employ a blended approach that combines online and experiential learning. Participants will earn globally recognized, co-branded certifications and gain defined pathways to further study or career growth.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

