Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever drops as Kwality Wall's demerger takes effect

Hindustan Unilever drops as Kwality Wall's demerger takes effect

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Hindustan Unilever fell 3.51% to Rs 2,339 as the stock adjusted for the demerger of its ice-cream business into Kwality Wall's (India) Limited (KWIL).

The record date for the separation is today, 5 December 2025, and HUL shares are now trading ex-ice-cream business. Eligible shareholders will receive one KWIL share for every HUL share held, in line with the 1:1 entitlement ratio.

The demerger became effective on 1 December 2025 after receiving approval from the National Company Law Tribunal. Under the scheme, HUL transferred all its ice-cream brands, including Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, Magnum, Feast and Creamy Delight, to KWIL.

The company said the allotment of KWIL shares will be completed on or before 29 December 2025. The listing is expected within the statutory 60-day window from the receipt of the NCLT order.

The demerger aims to create a dedicated listed ice-cream company in India. It will have a focused management team with more flexibility to run the business. The structure allows the company to pursue strategies suited to the ice-cream segments operating model and market dynamics.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is in the FMCG business, comprising primarily of home care, beauty & personal care, and foods & refreshment segments. The company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

HULs consolidated net profit increased 3.81% to Rs 2,694 crore on 1.50% jump in total income to Rs 16,388 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kaynes Technologies drops as brokerage flags gaps in related-party disclosures

Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; auto shares gear up

HCL Technologies announces collaboration with The University of Western Australia

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story