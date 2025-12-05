Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 December 2025.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd tumbled 10.60% to Rs 4450.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79121 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost 9.47% to Rs 19.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd crashed 6.42% to Rs 367.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5239 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd fell 6.32% to Rs 301.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25107 shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.88% to Rs 2369.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34344 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

