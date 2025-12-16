Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/INR futures break above 107 mark after Euro area industrial production gains at fastest pace in five months

EUR/INR futures break above 107 mark after Euro area industrial production gains at fastest pace in five months

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Euro is holding around 1.1800 mark against the US dollar, sustaining recent gains amid supportive economic cues. Euro area industrial production increased at the fastest pace in five months in October led by robust output growth in the energy sector and non-durable goods manufacturing, preliminary data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Monday. The industrial production index for Eurozone gained a calendar adjusted 2% year-on-year following a 1.2% increase in September. EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1800, almost unaltered on the day and trading near two and half month highs. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently quoting at 107.14, up 0.37% on the day after an impressive start.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

