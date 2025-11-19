Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro is holding just above 1.1600 mark against the US dollar as markets eyed the Russia-Ukraine war and a deep slide in regional equities weighed on the single currency. France's CAC closed 1.86% down, and Germany's DAX finished with a loss of 1.76%. All other indices ended sharply lower as well. EUR/USD pair is quoting around 1.1606, almost unchanged on the day and holding near one-week low. Overall mood in risky assets is cautious amid elevated valuations of Artificial Intelligence-related stocks and that is keeping the US dollar index supported. On NSE, the EUR/INR futures are quoting at 102.61, down 0.12% on the day after falling under 102.50 mark earlier in the session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ice Make Refrigeration rises after appointing M. Srinivas as CEO

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

UGRO Capital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

Indices trade with moderate gains; auto share advance

KEC International slides after PGCIL bars firm from new tenders

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story