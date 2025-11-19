EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

Euro is holding just above 1.1600 mark against the US dollar as markets eyed the Russia-Ukraine war and a deep slide in regional equities weighed on the single currency. France's CAC closed 1.86% down, and Germany's DAX finished with a loss of 1.76%. All other indices ended sharply lower as well. EUR/USD pair is quoting around 1.1606, almost unchanged on the day and holding near one-week low. Overall mood in risky assets is cautious amid elevated valuations of Artificial Intelligence-related stocks and that is keeping the US dollar index supported. On NSE, the EUR/INR futures are quoting at 102.61, down 0.12% on the day after falling under 102.50 mark earlier in the session.

