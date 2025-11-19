UGRO Capital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

UGRO Capital has approved the issuance of up to 1 lakh isted, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures denominated in Indian Rupees (INR), each having face value of Rs 10,000/- aggregating up to Rs 100 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to 1 lakh listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs 10,000/- each, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore (Green Shoe Option) in dematerialised form, on a private placement basis. The tentative date of allotment is 27 November 2025.

