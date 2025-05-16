Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 131.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 612.65 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 131.42% to Rs 49.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 612.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.89% to Rs 164.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 2436.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2189.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

612.65553.562436.912189.2512.589.6310.909.0780.3653.59274.52197.6565.2839.59216.52143.6249.5021.39164.4095.64

