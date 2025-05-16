Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 55.25% in the March 2025 quarter

D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 55.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025
Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 717.24 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 55.25% to Rs 25.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 717.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 556.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.19% to Rs 112.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.49% to Rs 3310.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2339.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales717.24556.78 29 3310.792339.96 41 OPM %5.854.36 -5.224.28 - PBDT38.3523.90 60 160.0988.98 80 PBT34.5822.54 53 150.9883.39 81 NP25.1516.20 55 112.7061.86 82

