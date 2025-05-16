National Fittings standalone net profit rises 654.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 23.49 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 654.69% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 298.97% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 78.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

23.4921.6478.1376.5314.6914.9710.0914.714.463.439.9711.484.012.547.028.0214.491.9223.305.84

