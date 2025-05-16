Dhanuka Agritech spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Dhanuka Agritech soared 10.59% to Rs 1,605.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 27.92% to Rs 75.50 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 59.02 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 20.01% YoY to Rs 442.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax grew 24.73% to Rs 101.66 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 81.50 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 24.20% to Rs 296.96 crore on a 15.72% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,035.15 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, subject to approval by the members at the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM. The record date for determining eligibility for the final dividend is 18 July 2025.

Dhanuka Agritech is an agrochemical company. The company has 3 manufacturing units with 39 warehouses and network of over 8 branch offices across the Indian geography that caters to 6,500 distributors & approximately 75,000 dealers.

