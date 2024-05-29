Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 3.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 3.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 553.56 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 3.89% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 553.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 508.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 260.09% to Rs 95.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 2189.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2084.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales553.56508.58 9 2189.252084.51 5 OPM %9.6310.39 -9.076.96 - PBDT53.5953.24 1 197.65134.99 46 PBT39.5940.07 -1 143.6278.53 83 NP21.3920.59 4 95.6426.56 260

