Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 16.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 153.02 croreNet profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 16.62% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 153.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.65% to Rs 119.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 568.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 517.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
