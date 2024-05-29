Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 16.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 16.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 153.02 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 16.62% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 153.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.65% to Rs 119.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 568.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 517.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales153.02137.69 11 568.97517.00 10 OPM %25.0223.76 -26.0821.78 - PBDT41.8534.54 21 163.59119.08 37 PBT40.0033.38 20 157.57114.80 37 NP30.1125.82 17 119.8188.32 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 47.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Fineotex Chemical gains after strong Q3 results

Basic materials stocks slide

Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Basic materials stocks slide

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 67.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Lahoti Overseas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story