Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 67.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 5.09% to Rs 579.28 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 67.79% to Rs 47.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 579.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 610.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.45% to Rs 168.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 2348.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2328.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales579.28610.36 -5 2348.192328.39 1 OPM %16.228.94 -13.338.96 - PBDT118.0884.82 39 400.29288.34 39 PBT102.6370.44 46 341.13231.55 47 NP47.4028.25 68 168.00110.93 51

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

