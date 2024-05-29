Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 67.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.09% to Rs 579.28 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 67.79% to Rs 47.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 579.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 610.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.45% to Rs 168.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 2348.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2328.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

579.28610.362348.192328.3916.228.9413.338.96118.0884.82400.29288.34102.6370.44341.13231.5547.4028.25168.00110.93

