Lahoti Overseas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 21.48% to Rs 96.44 crore

Net loss of Lahoti Overseas reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 96.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.38% to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.74% to Rs 458.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales96.4479.39 21 458.32294.29 56 OPM %-0.511.17 -2.986.59 - PBDT1.212.60 -53 20.1823.33 -14 PBT0.431.83 -77 17.5220.49 -14 NP-0.881.43 PL 12.0615.74 -23

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

