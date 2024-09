Effective 11 September 2024

Eureka Forbes today announced the listing of its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The scrip code of Company has also undergone a change. The shares were previously listed only on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under the scrip code EUREKAFORBE. With the listing on NSE, the scrip code is now EUREKAFORB on both the stock exchanges.

