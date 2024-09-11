Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1125.65, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% jump in NIFTY and a 52.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1125.65, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25079.75. The Sensex is at 82016.27, up 0.12%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has slipped around 9.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23256.85, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1125.3, up 0.81% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 79.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% jump in NIFTY and a 52.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 25.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

