Laurus Labs Ltd up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 512, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.3% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% jump in NIFTY and a 52.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25079.75. The Sensex is at 82016.27, up 0.12%. Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 20.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23256.85, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 511.6, up 0.67% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 114.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

