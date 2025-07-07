Eureka Forbes partners with Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies to produce a range of vacuum cleaners for Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes (Eureka) announced its strategic partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) (DTIL), a leader in electronic manufacturing services (EMS).

This collaboration marks an important step in expanding Eureka's vacuum cleaners portfolio by assembly/manufacture & supply of robotic vacuum cleaners, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in Indian households.

Under this partnership, DTIL will produce a range of robotic vacuum cleaners for Eureka leveraging its cutting-edge facilities and extensive manufacturing expertise. DTIL's ISO certified plants will ensure that Eureka's robotic vacuum cleaners meets rigorous standards of durability, quality, and innovation. This collaboration aligns with Eureka's vision of delivering value-driven, high-performing products that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.