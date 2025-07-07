Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eureka Forbes partners with Dixon Technologies

Eureka Forbes partners with Dixon Technologies

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dixon Technologies to produce a range of vacuum cleaners for Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes (Eureka) announced its strategic partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) (DTIL), a leader in electronic manufacturing services (EMS).

This collaboration marks an important step in expanding Eureka's vacuum cleaners portfolio by assembly/manufacture & supply of robotic vacuum cleaners, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in Indian households.

Under this partnership, DTIL will produce a range of robotic vacuum cleaners for Eureka leveraging its cutting-edge facilities and extensive manufacturing expertise. DTIL's ISO certified plants will ensure that Eureka's robotic vacuum cleaners meets rigorous standards of durability, quality, and innovation. This collaboration aligns with Eureka's vision of delivering value-driven, high-performing products that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor Company launches all new TVS Jupiter 110 in Nepal

C.E. Info Systems launches India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System

India to target $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030

China's Shanghai Composite Index edges up nominally

INR slumps to one and half week low

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story