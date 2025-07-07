Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company launches all new TVS Jupiter 110 in Nepal

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
TVS Motor Company (TVSM) today launched the all new TVS Jupiter 110. The scooter comes equipped with a next-gen engine and futuristic, first-in-segment features. The all new TVS Jupiter 110 exemplifies a scooter that's more philosophy i.e. more style, mileage, performance, comfort, convenience, safety, and technology.

TVS Jupiter has been an unwavering companion and has continuously fulfilled the diverse needs of its 7 million customers worldwide. The launch of the all-new Jupiter 110cc, a tech-savvy scooter boasting 15 first-in-class and 14 best-in-class features, will cater to the evolving preferences of customers in Nepal.

The many first and/or best-in-class features that will elevate the riding experience on TVS Jupiter 110 are:

Dual Helmet under-seat storage, front fuel filling and spacious floorboard space Superior braking with rotopetal disc brakes, turn signal lamp rest, emergency brake warning, Hazard lamps and MetalMaxx body for enhanced safety Body Balance 2.0 with the longest seat for enhanced ride handling and comfort Find me feature, Follow me Headlamps, intuitive auto cancellation TSL for added convenience TVS SMARTXONNECT Bluetooth enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist Distance to Empty, Real Time Fuel efficiency and Average Fuel Efficiency and a host of features to offer peace of mind and practicality.

It is thoughtfully curated for Nepal market in the exciting Dawn Blue Matte colour. Starting at a price of NR. 2,57,900, the scooter will be available in 1 variant -Disc SXC at all TVSM dealerships.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

