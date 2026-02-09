Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 54.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.04% to Rs 34.13 croreNet profit of Eureka Industries declined 54.43% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales34.1335.94 -5 OPM %1.052.20 -PBDT0.360.79 -54 PBT0.360.79 -54 NP0.360.79 -54
