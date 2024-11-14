Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 16.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 1.54 croreNet profit of Quest Capital Markets rose 16.48% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.541.39 11 OPM %91.5687.77 -PBDT1.411.22 16 PBT1.411.22 16 NP1.060.91 16
