Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro net long speculative positions continue to rise

Euro net long speculative positions continue to rise

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continued to increase their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 100018 contracts in the data reported through September 03, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 7180 net long contracts- hitting highest level since Jan this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Medic rape-murder case: SC urges doctors to return to work by 5 on Tuesday

6 injured in explosion targeting polio workers in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC asks protesting doctors to return to work by 5 pm tomorrow

South Korean truth panel finds more evidence of forced adoptions in 1980s

Elon Musk to turn trillionaire by 2027, Gautam Adani next in queue: Report

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story