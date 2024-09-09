Euro net long speculative positions continue to rise

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continued to increase their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 100018 contracts in the data reported through September 03, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 7180 net long contracts- hitting highest level since Jan this year.

