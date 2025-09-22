Euro Pratik Sales IPO wraps up with subscription of 1.34 times

The offer received bids for 1.79 crore shares as against 1.34 crore shares on offer.The initial public offer of Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) received bids for 1,79,77,380 shares as against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.34 times.
The Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 1.92 times, Retail Individuals Investors category was subscribed 1.23 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 1.05 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2025 and it closed on 18 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 235 and 247 per share.
The IPO consists of OFS of Rs 451.3 crore. The OFS the promoter group comprised up to 1,82,71,862 shares at the upper price band of Rs 247.
EPSL will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer.
Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) is in the business of decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates. The company creates unique design templates for decorative wall panels and laminates, aligning with modern architectural trends, and was recognized as an innovator for products like Louvres, Chisel, and Auris. It also exports to six countries including Singapore, UAE, and Australia. In FY2025 domestic revenues contributed 97.4% of the total revenues while export revenues contributed 2.6% of the total revenues.
Ahead of the IPO, Euro Pratik Sales on 15 September 2025, raised Rs 134.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.64 lakh shares at Rs 247 each to 10 anchor investors.
The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 76.72 crore and sales of Rs 284.23 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.
