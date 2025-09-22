Zydus Life receives EIR from USFDA for Ahmedabad facility

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for GMP follow-up inspection conducted at its oncology injectable facility located at SEZ1, Ahmedabad.

The inspection was conducted from 9th to 18th June 2025. The EIR has classified the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The facility was earlier classified as an Official Action Indicated (OAI) in June 2024 which is now revised to Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.3% to Rs 1,466.80 crore on 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,467 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.