Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies jumps after arm bags order from American entity

Waaree Energies jumps after arm bags order from American entity

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Energies rallied 4.38% to Rs 3,077.10 after the firm's wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas received an order to supply 540 MW of solar modules from a renowned customer located in United States.

The customer is a well-known developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

The company will supply 270MW solar modules in 2025 & 270MW solar modules in 2027-2028.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4GW for solar cells. With presence across India and more than 25 countries worldwide, we offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The company reported 34.10% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 618.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 461.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 36.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,003.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Globe Civil Projects IPO ends with 86.04x subscription

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO ends with 22.19x subscription

India's current account deficit falls to US$ 23.3 billion in FY25 compared to US$ 26.0 billion in FY24

Net claims of non-residents on India dip by US$ 34.2 billion during Q4FY25 to US$ 330 billion

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story