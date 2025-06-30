Waaree Energies jumps after arm bags order from American entity

Waaree Energies rallied 4.38% to Rs 3,077.10 after the firm's wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas received an order to supply 540 MW of solar modules from a renowned customer located in United States.

The customer is a well-known developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

The company will supply 270MW solar modules in 2025 & 270MW solar modules in 2027-2028.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4GW for solar cells. With presence across India and more than 25 countries worldwide, we offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.