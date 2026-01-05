Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Image
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbs to a two and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 159891 contracts in the data reported through December 23, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 14988 net long contracts

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Baazar Style Retail posts 13% YoY rise in Q3 standalone revenue

IDBI Bank Q3 total business grows 12% YoY

Nykaa gains on upper mid-twenties revenue growth guidance in Q3 FY26

New Consolidated Construction Company receives LoA for Lodha Alibaug

Trishakti Industries secures domestic contract from Reliance Industries

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story