Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbs to a two and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 159891 contracts in the data reported through December 23, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 14988 net long contracts

